Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PGEN is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PGEN is $9.50, which is $7.97 above than the current price. The public float for PGEN is 229.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume of PGEN on September 12, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

PGEN) stock’s latest price update

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.77relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PGEN’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN’s stock has fallen by -6.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.65% and a quarterly rise of 20.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for Precigen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.98% for PGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

PGEN Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6547. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw 0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Sabzevari Helen, who sale 76,969 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Aug 25. After this action, Sabzevari Helen now owns 1,560,004 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $117,763 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Donald P., the Chief Legal Officer of Precigen Inc., sale 10,947 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Lehr Donald P. is holding 428,916 shares at $17,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.25 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -296.47. The total capital return value is set at -31.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.86. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.