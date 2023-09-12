Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock Showcases -12.28% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PL stock has gone down by -14.71%, with a monthly decline of -16.96% and a quarterly plunge of -16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.28% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PL is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PL is $5.44, which is $2.73 above than the current price. The public float for PL is 264.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume of PL on September 12, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has surged by 3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 2.74, but the company has seen a -14.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Genualdi – Vice President of Investor Relations Will Marshall – Chief Executive Officer, Chairperson and Co-Founder Ashley Fieglein Johnson – Chief Financial and Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Latimore – Northland Jason Gursky – Citigroup Trevor Walsh – JMP Securities Jeff Van Rhee – Craig-Hallum Ryan Koontz – Needham & Company Greg Mesniaeff – WestPark Capital Operator Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Planet Labs PBC Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Sep 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 899,057 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $3,280 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 902,116 shares at $3,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.