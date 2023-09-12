Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock Experiences -11.63% Monthly Change

In the past week, PERI stock has gone down by -9.46%, with a monthly decline of -11.63% and a quarterly plunge of -9.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Perion Network Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.37% for PERI’s stock, with a -7.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is above average at 13.75x. The 36-month beta value for PERI is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PERI is $41.80, which is $11.08 above than the current price. The public float for PERI is 46.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of PERI on September 12, 2023 was 617.49K shares.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.51 in comparison to its previous close of 34.19, however, the company has experienced a -9.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Perion Network, under the leadership of Tal Jacobson, has consistently outperformed industry expectations in the digital advertising domain. The company’s strategic diversification, technological investments, and operational execution have contributed to robust revenue growth and profitability. Technical analysis suggests a bullish trajectory for Perion’s stock price, with a potential for significant upward movement.

PERI Trading at -10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI fell by -9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 20.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.