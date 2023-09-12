Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is $26.00, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for BTU is 132.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTU on September 12, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BTU) stock’s latest price update

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 22.09. However, the company has seen a -2.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-21 that It is a simple formula, right? A business’ profit equals its revenue minus expenses.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU’s stock has fallen by -2.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly rise of 9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Peabody Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for BTU stock, with a simple moving average of -10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BTU Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 257,296 shares at the price of $28.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 21,109,807 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $7,307,206 using the latest closing price.

Spurbeck Mark, the EVP and CFO of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 21,070 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Spurbeck Mark is holding 67,108 shares at $545,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +23.72. The total capital return value is set at 51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.29. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.