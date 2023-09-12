Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 199.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $277.64, which is $21.02 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 304.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on September 12, 2023 was 5.78M shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has plunge by 1.77relation to previous closing price of 248.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-11 that The cybersecurity industry has emerged as a critical pillar in the modern business landscape, addressing the ever-growing need to safeguard digital assets and data. Over the years, this need has escalated due to the exponential growth of technology and the rapid digitization of businesses.

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.26% rise in the past month, and a 15.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.39% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 29.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $270 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.17. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 81.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Jenkins William D Jr, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $245.01 back on Sep 07. After this action, Jenkins William D Jr now owns 37,352 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $499,820 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $242.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 177,213 shares at $10,891,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.90 for the present operating margin

+73.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.