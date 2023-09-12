On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 206.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for On Holding AG (ONON) by analysts is $31.28, which is $6.53 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 189.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ONON was 4.14M shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has soared by 1.35 in relation to previous closing price of 29.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that On Holding’s running shoes continue their growth streak, and the company is profitable. Currency exchange losses last quarter seem to have affected the stock as of late.

ONON’s Market Performance

On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a 2.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.02% drop in the past month, and a -0.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for ONON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for ONON’s stock, with a 12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONON Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.75. In addition, On Holding AG saw 74.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.