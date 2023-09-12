Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NU is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NU is $8.45, which is $1.3 above the current price. The public float for NU is 3.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on September 12, 2023 was 25.99M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has surged by 8.37 when compared to previous closing price of 6.81, but the company has seen a 3.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that If we’re going to get right down to it, banking on the best Warren Buffett stocks comes down to leveraging decades of experience. Unlike, say, financial luminaries on YouTube, the Oracle of Omaha has seen it all – bull markets, bear markets and whatever the heck we’re currently in.

NU’s Market Performance

NU’s stock has risen by 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.65% and a quarterly drop of -1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for NU’s stock, with a 30.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NU Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 81.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.