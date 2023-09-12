New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has surged by 2.74 when compared to previous closing price of 57.65, but the company has seen a 4.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that China’s economy has been slammed recently by a multitude of concerning developments. The real estate market is again going through a painful deleveraging, demographic issues are putting pressure on labor force participation and economic growth is being challenged by a wave of deflation.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is above average at 53.65x. The 36-month beta value for EDU is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDU is $63.00, which is $3.73 above than the current price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on September 12, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a 4.04% increase in the past week, with a 12.18% rise in the past month, and a 47.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.55% for EDU’s stock, with a 41.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.37. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 70.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.