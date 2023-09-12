NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) is $7.20, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for NPCE is 19.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NPCE on September 12, 2023 was 65.52K shares.

The stock price of NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) has dropped by -12.61 compared to previous close of 8.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that NeuroPace aims to improve the lives of epilepsy patients with its remote monitoring system. The company’s RNS system offers personalized and real-time treatments for epilepsy patients. NeuroPace has seen improved commercial traction and increased sales guidance but still faces significant operating losses and cash burn.

NPCE’s Market Performance

NPCE’s stock has fallen by -19.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 60.22% and a quarterly rise of 76.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.62% for NeuroPace Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.87% for NPCE’s stock, with a 78.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPCE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NPCE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NPCE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NPCE Trading at 41.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +60.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPCE fell by -19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +380.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, NeuroPace Inc. saw 383.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPCE starting from Accelmed Partners II L.P., who purchase 62,398 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, Accelmed Partners II L.P. now owns 4,432,948 shares of NeuroPace Inc., valued at $93,535 using the latest closing price.

Accelmed Partners II L.P., the 10% Owner of NeuroPace Inc., purchase 327,893 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Accelmed Partners II L.P. is holding 4,370,550 shares at $491,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.62 for the present operating margin

+71.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroPace Inc. stands at -103.43. The total capital return value is set at -35.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.58. Equity return is now at value -133.70, with -38.30 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 200.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.