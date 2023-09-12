Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is 66.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NBIX is 96.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On September 12, 2023, NBIX’s average trading volume was 745.51K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NBIX) stock’s latest price update

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.31 in comparison to its previous close of 109.64, however, the company has experienced a 6.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 7 in Boston Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 12 in New York SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in September. Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, and Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 3:45 p.m.

NBIX’s Market Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has experienced a 6.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month, and a 24.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.13% for NBIX’s stock, with a 12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $113 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.33. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from LYONS GARY A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $110.06 back on Sep 01. After this action, LYONS GARY A now owns 203,697 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $550,316 using the latest closing price.

Cooke Julie, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 824 shares at $110.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Cooke Julie is holding 17,263 shares at $91,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.