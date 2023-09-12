Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVTS is 2.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is $11.65, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 113.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On September 12, 2023, NVTS’s average trading volume was 2.27M shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.82relation to previous closing price of 8.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is a pioneering company in next-generation power semiconductors, offering gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors with potential to expand capacity. The company has a healthy balance sheet with no debt and a substantial net cash position of $171 million. Navitas is well-positioned to capture market leadership in GaN and SiC, with a broad portfolio of patents and over 75 million shipped devices already.

NVTS’s Market Performance

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has experienced a -7.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.47% drop in the past month, and a -12.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVTS Trading at -13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 131.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 16,666 shares at the price of $8.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 827,996 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $142,884 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 16,866 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 844,662 shares at $145,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.44. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -35.90 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.