Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is $5175.00, The public float for MULN is 168.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MULN on September 12, 2023 was 57.30M shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)’s stock price has increased by 5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a -4.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) stock is surging higher by more than 6% after the company announced that it had acquired battery pack production assets from Romeo Power for approximately $3.5 million. These assets include electric vehicle (EV) pack assembly production lines, battery testing equipment, “precision R&D module and pack development with associated inventory allowing for production of modules and vehicle battery packs” and more.

MULN’s Market Performance

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has seen a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -56.39% decline in the past month and a -88.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.32% for MULN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.21% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -98.50% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -56.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.61%, as shares sank -56.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6357. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -99.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.