Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) Stock Records -14.21% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) has seen a -32.78% decrease in the past week, with a -33.74% drop in the past month, and a -14.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for MGRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.43% for MGRM’s stock, with a -32.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MGRM is 18.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGRM on September 12, 2023 was 87.31K shares.

MGRM) stock’s latest price update

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.11 compared to its previous closing price of 4.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. went public in May 2023 and raised $17.2 million for its autonomous robotic surgical system for knee replacement surgery. The company is still in the development stage and will require significant additional capital to fund its plans. The stock is an ultra-high-risk investment, and my outlook is to Sell.

MGRM Trading at -28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares sank -33.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRM fell by -32.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. saw -72.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRM

The total capital return value is set at -250.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -331.38. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -113.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 4.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.