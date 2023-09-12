MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen a 7.90% increase in the past week, with a 39.26% gain in the past month, and a 64.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.29% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 68.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is 36.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNSO is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is $176.81, which is -$1.74 below the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On September 12, 2023, MNSO’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has increased by 5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 26.69. However, the company has seen a 7.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that The China-based retailer had a fine fiscal 2023 capped by a solid fourth quarter. It beat on both revenue and earnings for the latter period.

MNSO Trading at 35.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +47.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.64. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 162.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +15.42. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.