Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is above average at 49.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) is $5.75, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for MAMA is 27.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAMA on September 12, 2023 was 275.82K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MAMA) stock’s latest price update

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA)’s stock price has soared by 10.05 in relation to previous closing price of 4.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023 after market close on September 12, 2023.

MAMA’s Market Performance

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has experienced a 10.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.70% rise in the past month, and a 68.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for MAMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.45% for MAMA’s stock, with a 87.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAMA Trading at 23.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAMA rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +323.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Mama’s Creations Inc. saw 150.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mama’s Creations Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.96. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.