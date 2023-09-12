Make Informed Decisions with VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock Updates

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a -43.82% decrease in the past week, with a -10.43% drop in the past month, and a 60.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 45.14% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.54% for VFS’s stock, with a 32.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VFS is at -0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 7.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for VFS on September 12, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.38 in relation to its previous close of 17.15. However, the company has experienced a -43.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that VinFast Auto is an electric vehicle start-up that just went public through a SPAC. The company is building a plant in North Carolina.

VFS Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.02%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -43.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.93. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 65.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.