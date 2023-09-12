Make Informed Decisions with Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Stock Updates

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has gone up by 21.56% for the week, with a 24.92% rise in the past month and a -9.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.48% for AYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.43% for AYX’s stock, with a -22.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) by analysts is $47.11, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 61.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AYX was 2.16M shares.

The stock price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has jumped by 2.26 compared to previous close of 35.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that Alteryx reported worrisome financial results last quarter. Slowing growth is casting doubt on the analytics platform’s ability to capitalize on its long-term growth catalysts.

AYX Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +25.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +21.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.37. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -28.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -248.70, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.