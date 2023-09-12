LQR House Inc. (LQR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for LQR is 7.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On September 12, 2023, LQR’s average trading volume was 5.18M shares.

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -15.10 in relation to its previous close of 1.15. However, the company has experienced a -13.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is taking off on Monday after the digital marketing and brand development company announced a stock repurchase program. LQR House’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program for up to $2 million worth of LQR stock.

LQR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 29.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.55% for LQR House Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.32% for LQR stock, with a simple moving average of -34.16% for the last 200 days.

LQR Trading at -34.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.24%, as shares sank -67.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -13.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2608. In addition, LQR House Inc. saw -74.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc., valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LQR House Inc. (LQR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.