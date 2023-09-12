LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) is above average at 36.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) is $7.00, The public float for LFVN is 10.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LFVN on September 12, 2023 was 74.91K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LFVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) has increased by 12.40 when compared to last closing price of 6.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced that Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY.

LFVN’s Market Performance

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has seen a 12.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 53.58% gain in the past month and a 57.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for LFVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.39% for LFVN’s stock, with a 83.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFVN stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for LFVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFVN in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $1.43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LFVN Trading at 48.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +48.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, LifeVantage Corporation saw 108.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from Mauro Garry Paul, who purchase 575 shares at the price of $7.63 back on Sep 05. After this action, Mauro Garry Paul now owns 25,280 shares of LifeVantage Corporation, valued at $4,388 using the latest closing price.

Mauro Garry Paul, the Director of LifeVantage Corporation, purchase 425 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Mauro Garry Paul is holding 64,189 shares at $3,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.00 for the present operating margin

+79.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeVantage Corporation stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.