Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 5.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is above average at 15.35x. The 36-month beta value for LESL is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LESL is $7.85, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for LESL is 175.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.21% of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on September 12, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL’s stock has seen a -10.97% decrease for the week, with a -18.97% drop in the past month and a -45.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for Leslie’s Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.57% for LESL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at -19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -53.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslie’s Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with 6.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.