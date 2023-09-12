Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY)’s stock price has dropped by -24.49 in relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-08 that According to some projections, the cannabis industry in the United States will reach more than $30 billion in legal sales by 2023. While federal legalization is still a long way off, more than two-thirds of states have legalized cannabis in some form. This state-level legalization has resulted in tremendous growth in ancillary companies that serve the cannabis sector without directly handling the plant.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Right Now?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) by analysts is $1.43, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for LFLY is 33.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LFLY was 350.30K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stock saw an increase of 8.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 83.41% and a quarterly increase of 68.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.99% for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.38% for LFLY’s stock, with a 21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at 55.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.91%, as shares surge +61.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4362. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -14.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Miyashita Yoko, who sale 9,361 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Aug 23. After this action, Miyashita Yoko now owns 577,582 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $2,956 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 6,241 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 389,036 shares at $1,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.13 for the present operating margin

+87.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at -54.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.93. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with 9.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.