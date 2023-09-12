Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) Stock: A 33.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has gone up by 54.44% for the week, with a 26.36% rise in the past month and a -10.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.65% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.17% for KXIN’s stock, with a -21.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 146.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KXIN on September 12, 2023 was 782.13K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has plunge by 7.96relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 54.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

KXIN Trading at 13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.97%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +54.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2122. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. The total capital return value is set at -159.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.78. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.70. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.