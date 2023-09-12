Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stock Showcases -11.18% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has gone down by -10.80% for the week, with a -14.93% drop in the past month and a -27.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.78% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.18% for IRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IRWD is $14.67, which is $6.24 above the current price. The public float for IRWD is 153.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRWD on September 12, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.12 in comparison to its previous close of 8.25, however, the company has experienced a -10.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals specializes in the development and commercialization of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, with a focus on conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and chronic constipation. The company has demonstrated growth in total revenues, primarily driven by sales of its drug LINZESS in the US. Ironwood’s product portfolio includes approved drugs as well as pipeline candidates targeting various gastrointestinal disorders, offering growth potential and diversification.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRWD Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from John Minardo, who sale 7,045 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Aug 14. After this action, John Minardo now owns 192,195 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $70,732 using the latest closing price.

Silver Ronald, the Principal Accounting Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,976 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Silver Ronald is holding 134,172 shares at $19,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Equity return is now at value -228.70, with -94.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.