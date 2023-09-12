Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Iris Energy Limited (IREN) by analysts is $11.33, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for IREN is 43.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of IREN was 1.49M shares.

IREN) stock’s latest price update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.49 in comparison to its previous close of 4.67, however, the company has experienced a -8.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, “Iris Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Eastern Time and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. USA Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations

IREN’s Market Performance

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has seen a -8.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.00% decline in the past month and a 14.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for IREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.60% for IREN’s stock, with a 19.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IREN Trading at -26.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw 234.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Limited stands at -711.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -205.65.

Based on Iris Energy Limited (IREN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 18.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.