Inpixon (INPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has increased by 8.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a -15.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-11 that Penny stocks priced under $1 per share have attracted a dedicated following among traders seeking massive returns. While penny stocks are inherently high-risk investments, the potential reward with these low-priced shares is exponentially higher compared to traditional blue chip stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 67.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for INPX on September 12, 2023 was 10.50M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stock saw a decrease of -15.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.16% for Inpixon (INPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.01% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -81.06% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1686. In addition, Inpixon saw -91.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -300.50, with -108.00 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.