Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IR is $75.69, which is $6.33 above the current price. The public float for IR is 403.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on September 12, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 69.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Strength in the Industrial Technologies & Services segment, driven by solid demand and higher orders, augurs well for Ingersoll Rand (IR). The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are promising.

IR’s Market Performance

IR’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.07% and a quarterly rise of 9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for IR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.40. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Kini Vikram, who sale 169,153 shares at the price of $69.43 back on Sep 06. After this action, Kini Vikram now owns 47,917 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $11,744,896 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 27,169 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 73,877 shares at $1,765,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.