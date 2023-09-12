ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 15.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-01 that Subscribers to Chart of the Week received this commentary on Sunday, August 27.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMGN is 248.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on September 12, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

The stock of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has seen a -1.57% decrease in the past week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month, and a -8.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for IMGN’s stock, with a 60.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, ImmunoGen Inc. saw 215.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Coen Stacy Ann, who sale 100,210 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Aug 09. After this action, Coen Stacy Ann now owns 10,960 shares of ImmunoGen Inc., valued at $1,422,982 using the latest closing price.

Enyedy Mark J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of ImmunoGen Inc., sale 992,397 shares at $16.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Enyedy Mark J is holding 553,270 shares at $16,831,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoGen Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.