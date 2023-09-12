iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICLK is 0.14.

The average price predicted by analysts for ICLK is $10.25, which is $11.13 above the current price. The public float for ICLK is 6.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICLK on September 12, 2023 was 63.06K shares.

ICLK) stock’s latest price update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK)’s stock price has soared by 27.59 in relation to previous closing price of 1.74. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-30 that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK ) Q3 2022 Results Conference Call November 30, 2022 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Lisa Li – IR Jian Tang – CEO David Zhang – CFO Conference Call Participants Nelson Cheung – Citi Thomas Chong – Jefferies Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s 2022 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call.

ICLK’s Market Performance

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.62% drop in the past month, and a -14.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.41% for ICLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.21% for ICLK’s stock, with a -25.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICLK Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares sank -16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3000. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw -42.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -56.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.