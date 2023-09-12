HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HUBC is at -0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 73.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on September 12, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

HUBC stock's latest price update

The stock of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has decreased by -12.49 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -22.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -47.85% decline in the past month and a -55.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.05% for HUBC’s stock, with a -94.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -39.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares sank -43.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -22.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4009. In addition, HUB Cyber Security Ltd. saw -98.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.