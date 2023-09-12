Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 9.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $36.53, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.64B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HMC on September 12, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 33.99. However, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-12 that Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co.’s U.S. unit HMC, +0.29% and BMW Group BMW, +0.28% said Tuesday that they are creating an electric-vehicle grid-services company that aims to connect electric utilities, automakers and EV owners in a managed EV-charging system.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has risen by 3.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.03% and a quarterly rise of 9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.89% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.47% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.51% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.91. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.