HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is $6.83, The public float for HIVE is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIVE on September 12, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has increased by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.16. However, the company has seen a -5.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Stronghold Digital (SDIG), Hive Digital (HIVE) and Cleanspark (CLSK) are three bitcoin-exposed stocks that must be tracked as the premiere cryptocurrency faces its most dreaded month.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen a -5.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.78% decline in the past month and a 7.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for HIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for HIVE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIVE Trading at -29.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -29.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 124.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.