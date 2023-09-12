Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV)’s stock price has decreased by -5.34 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. However, the company has seen a -12.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TV is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TV is $8.75, which is $3.45 above than the current price. The public float for TV is 559.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of TV on September 12, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has seen a -12.88% decrease in the past week, with a -23.46% drop in the past month, and a -26.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.38% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of -26.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6.10 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TV Trading at -21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -22.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at -15.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.11. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.