Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.00 in comparison to its previous close of 7.50, however, the company has experienced a -19.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Energy stocks have displayed momentum over the last month, with rising oil prices helping investors find interest in the realm. And with these three, investors can reap a passive income stream.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) is 4.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRNT is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) is $9.00, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for GRNT is 54.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On September 12, 2023, GRNT’s average trading volume was 275.80K shares.

GRNT’s Market Performance

GRNT’s stock has seen a -19.71% decrease for the week, with a -13.01% drop in the past month and a 1.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.73% for GRNT’s stock, with a -11.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRNT Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT fell by -19.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. saw -31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Darden Thaddeus, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, Darden Thaddeus now owns 138,259 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., valued at $18,420 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTNEY JOHN, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MCCARTNEY JOHN is holding 24,564 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. stands at +52.74. The total capital return value is set at 58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.