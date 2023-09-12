GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GCTK is -1.07.

The public float for GCTK is 15.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On September 12, 2023, GCTK’s average trading volume was 103.76K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a 10.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has experienced a 10.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.59% rise in the past month, and a -29.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for GCTK’s stock, with a -65.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCTK Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2784. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw -79.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -129.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.38. Equity return is now at value -165.00, with -115.60 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.72. Total debt to assets is 8.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.