GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is above average at 2.94x. The 36-month beta value for GPRK is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPRK is $16.20, which is $7.7 above than the current price. The public float for GPRK is 38.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of GPRK on September 12, 2023 was 169.84K shares.

The stock of GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has increased by 1.20 when compared to last closing price of 9.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-15 that While energy stocks have suffered amid the Federal Reserve’s efforts to contain inflation, the segment has witnessed a resurgence. According to a CNN report earlier this month, oil prices have jumped double-digit percentage points, helping to carry the broader sector northward.

GPRK’s Market Performance

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has experienced a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.87% drop in the past month, and a -10.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for GPRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for GPRK stock, with a simple moving average of -20.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on September 24, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GPRK Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, GeoPark Limited saw -39.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.40 for the present operating margin

+55.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeoPark Limited stands at +21.38. The total capital return value is set at 81.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.51. Equity return is now at value 156.30, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on GeoPark Limited (GPRK), the company’s capital structure generated 458.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.09. Total debt to assets is 54.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 438.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.