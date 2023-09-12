General Electric Company (GE) Stock Experiences 0.61% Monthly Change

In the past week, GE stock has gone up by 0.02%, with a monthly gain of 0.61% and a quarterly surge of 7.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for GE’s stock, with a 22.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is above average at 13.69x. The 36-month beta value for GE is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GE is $128.61, which is $10.26 above than the current price. The public float for GE is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of GE on September 12, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.27 in comparison to its previous close of 111.72, however, the company has experienced a 0.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-11 that AerCap Holdings NV said on Monday a unit of General Electric Co will sell 32.4 million shares in the aircraft leasing giant through an underwritten public offering.

GE Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.08. In addition, General Electric Company saw 74.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Holston Michael J, who sale 112,614 shares at the price of $115.20 back on Jul 27. After this action, Holston Michael J now owns 57,923 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $12,973,133 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, the 10% Owner of General Electric Company, purchase 35,160 shares at $995.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST is holding 175,160 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, General Electric Company (GE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.