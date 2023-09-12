GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.51 in comparison to its previous close of 2.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Justin Kenna – CEO Lou Schwartz – President Mike Munoz – CFO Conference Call Participants Jason Tilchen – Canaccord Genuity Sean McGowan – ROTH MKM Operator Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us for the GameSquare Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) by analysts is $22.00, The public float for GAME is 8.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GAME was 73.64K shares.

GAME’s Market Performance

GAME’s stock has seen a -1.66% decrease for the week, with a 3.66% rise in the past month and a -28.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for GameSquare Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for GAME’s stock, with a -40.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAME stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GAME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAME in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $7 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GAME Trading at -15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, GameSquare Holdings Inc. saw -34.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.36 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameSquare Holdings Inc. stands at -39.32. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.73. Equity return is now at value -177.80, with -67.40 for asset returns.

Based on GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME), the company’s capital structure generated 52.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 19.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.