FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIP is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FIP is $7.00, which is $3.52 above the current price. The public float for FIP is 99.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIP on September 12, 2023 was 639.55K shares.

FIP) stock’s latest price update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP)’s stock price has soared by 0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 3.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-06 that NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP; the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter 2023 after the closing of Nasdaq on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.fipinc.com/.

FIP’s Market Performance

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has experienced a 2.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a -1.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for FIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for FIP’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FIP Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.57 for the present operating margin

-11.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. stands at -58.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.05. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 52.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.