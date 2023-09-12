Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) is 4.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRO is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Frontline plc (FRO) is $22.70, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 142.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On September 12, 2023, FRO’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has soared by 0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 16.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Frontline (FRO) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO’s stock has risen by 1.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.85% and a quarterly rise of 15.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Frontline plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for FRO’s stock, with a 9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRO Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, Frontline plc saw 39.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frontline plc (FRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.