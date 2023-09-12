Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FAST is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FAST is $56.75, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for FAST is 570.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for FAST on September 12, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FAST) stock’s latest price update

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 54.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that The 4-factor dividend growth portfolio is a strategy that leverages the stock selection process of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, with a few minor twists. The portfolio fell by 0.57% in August, outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.02%. Year-to-date, the portfolio is up 14.07%. Since inception, the portfolio is generating 3.95% of alpha over the S&P 500.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST’s stock has fallen by -4.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.84% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Fastenal Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for FAST’s stock, with a 1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.80. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from WISECUP REYNE K, who sale 19,564 shares at the price of $56.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, WISECUP REYNE K now owns 20,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $1,110,912 using the latest closing price.

Ancius Michael J, the Director of Fastenal Company, purchase 500 shares at $57.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Ancius Michael J is holding 28,765 shares at $28,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fastenal Company (FAST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.