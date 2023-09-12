EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EZGO stock has gone down by -84.67%, with a monthly decline of -86.88% and a quarterly plunge of -82.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 114.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 36.97% for EZGO Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -84.66% for EZGO’s stock, with a -77.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EZGO is 56.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EZGO on September 12, 2023 was 4.97M shares.

EZGO) stock’s latest price update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s stock price has increased by 26.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a -84.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Micro-cap stocks represent companies with a valuation of less than $300 million. It goes without saying that these are high-risk stocks.

EZGO Trading at -84.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 114.52%, as shares sank -87.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -84.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9474. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw -52.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.