Evaluating the Impact of 0.04 Increase on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) Stock

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 0.26% gain in the past month, and a 2.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for EPD’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The average price predicted for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) by analysts is $32.01, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of EPD was 3.99M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 26.70. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners are popular midstream stocks with attractive and well-covered distributions. We have traditionally liked ET more, but its substantial recent outperformance is bringing us back to re-evaluate the two against each other. We share our take on which is the better buy right now.

EPD Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.56. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 114,758 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $1,330,025 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 11,950 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,491,895 shares at $300,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.