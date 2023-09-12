ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESGL is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 5.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESGL on September 12, 2023 was 262.51K shares.

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.07, however, the company has experienced a -42.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESGL’s Market Performance

ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has experienced a -42.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.56% drop in the past month, and a -91.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.76% for ESGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.43% for ESGL’s stock, with a -89.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -85.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.95%, as shares sank -70.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -42.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5631. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -90.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.