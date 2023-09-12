Equinor ASA (EQNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is above average at 4.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is $36.53, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 2.98B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQNR on September 12, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 32.33. However, the company has seen a 2.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Equinor’s (EQNR) energy trading house, Danske Commodities, is responsible for selling the produced energy in the Polish power market.

EQNR’s Market Performance

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has experienced a 2.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.14% rise in the past month, and a 13.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.86. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.