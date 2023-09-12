Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is $32.46, which is $10.68 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 196.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on September 12, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 21.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-12 that Ari Emanuel, Endeavor CEO, and Mark Shapiro, Endeavor COO, join ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss why it’s important to have both the CEO and COO in today’s interview, how the pair split up responsibilities, and much more.

EDR’s Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a 3.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.09% decline in the past month and a -0.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.80% for EDR’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDR Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.35. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 236,487 shares at the price of $24.09 back on Aug 28. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 279,597 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $5,696,995 using the latest closing price.

Whitesell Patrick, the Executive Chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 56,797 shares at $24.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Whitesell Patrick is holding 72,797 shares at $1,370,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.