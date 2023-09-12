ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ECX is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is $66.88, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 239.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On September 12, 2023, ECX’s average trading volume was 252.91K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ECX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) has dropped by -10.33 compared to previous close of 3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Adam Kay – Head of IR Ziyu Shen – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Peter Cirino – COO Phil Zhou – CFO Conference Call Participants Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald Shelley Wang – Morgan Stanley Xiaoyi Lei – Jefferies Poe Fratt – Alliance Global Partners Adam Kay Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are ECARX Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Ziyu Shen; Chief Operating Officer, Peter Cirino; and our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Phil Zhou.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has experienced a -17.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.10% drop in the past month, and a -58.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for ECX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.01% for ECX’s stock, with a -47.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -31.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -17.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -17.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -58.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29. The total capital return value is set at -90.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.