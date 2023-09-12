EBET Inc. (EBET) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET)’s stock price has plunge by -2.40relation to previous closing price of 0.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Ebet (NASDAQ: EBET ) stock is taking off on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the online gambling company. Traders of EBET stock are seeing the shares rallying without any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Is It Worth Investing in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EBET is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EBET is $3.00, The public float for EBET is 447.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for EBET on September 12, 2023 was 88.23M shares.

EBET’s Market Performance

The stock of EBET Inc. (EBET) has seen a -11.35% decrease in the past week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month, and a -81.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.50% for EBET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.96% for EBET stock, with a simple moving average of -88.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EBET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on February 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EBET Trading at -45.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBET fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0501. In addition, EBET Inc. saw -93.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBET starting from Speach Aaron, who purchase 18,611 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Feb 22. After this action, Speach Aaron now owns 743,611 shares of EBET Inc., valued at $10,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.31 for the present operating margin

+27.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBET Inc. stands at -70.70. The total capital return value is set at -80.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.94. Equity return is now at value -581.70, with -120.70 for asset returns.

Based on EBET Inc. (EBET), the company’s capital structure generated 149.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.87. Total debt to assets is 47.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EBET Inc. (EBET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.