DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $18.50, which is -$2.26 below the current market price. The public float for DLO is 82.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on September 12, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.43 in relation to its previous close of 20.95. However, the company has experienced a -0.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Emerging markets are a diverse and dynamic group of countries that offer investors exposure to high-growth potential and attractive valuations. However, not all emerging markets are created equal.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a -0.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 68.58% gain in the past month and a 83.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of 45.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at 34.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +69.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 37.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.