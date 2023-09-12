Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has surged by 0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 34.70, but the company has seen a -12.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) second-quarter fiscal 2023 results are aided by robust entertainment revenues.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is above average at 12.07x. The 36-month beta value for PLAY is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PLAY is $51.11, which is $16.36 above than the current price. The public float for PLAY is 34.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.24% of that float. The average trading volume of PLAY on September 12, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen a -12.47% decrease in the past week, with a -15.20% drop in the past month, and a -8.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.37% for PLAY’s stock, with a -10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLAY Trading at -18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY fell by -12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.92. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $324,811 using the latest closing price.

Pineiro Antonio, the SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., purchase 500 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Pineiro Antonio is holding 23,812 shares at $17,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value 37.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 697.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 76.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 679.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.