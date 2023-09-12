CSX Corporation (CSX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CSX Corporation (CSX) is $36.39, which is $6.21 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.00B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSX on September 12, 2023 was 12.92M shares.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 29.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Mike Cory, the newly hired COO of CSX, is a seasoned railroad executive with more than 40 years of operations experience.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX’s stock has fallen by -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.39% and a quarterly drop of -6.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for CSX Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for CSX’s stock, with a -3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.43. In addition, CSX Corporation saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CSX Corporation (CSX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.